Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has 3,177 passing yards (317.7 ypg), completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- He also has 51 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.4% of the time while running the ball 33.6% of the time.
- Brady has attempted 82 of his 423 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Brady's 341 passing yards one matchup against the Colts are 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Colts.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 260.1 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Brady threw for 307 yards while completing 65.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Brady has thrown for 902 yards (300.7 ypg) on 81-of-120 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
83
19.2%
63
782
5
18
21.7%
Mike Evans
77
17.8%
47
679
10
13
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
9.7%
29
418
4
3
3.6%
