Before Tom Brady hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has 3,177 passing yards (317.7 ypg), completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He also has 51 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.

The Buccaneers, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.4% of the time while running the ball 33.6% of the time.

Brady has attempted 82 of his 423 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Brady's 341 passing yards one matchup against the Colts are 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Colts.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 260.1 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Brady threw for 307 yards while completing 65.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Brady has thrown for 902 yards (300.7 ypg) on 81-of-120 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 83 19.2% 63 782 5 18 21.7% Mike Evans 77 17.8% 47 679 10 13 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 9.7% 29 418 4 3 3.6%

