November 26, 2021
BETTING
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before Tom Brady hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has 3,177 passing yards (317.7 ypg), completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He also has 51 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.4% of the time while running the ball 33.6% of the time.
  • Brady has attempted 82 of his 423 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Brady's 341 passing yards one matchup against the Colts are 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Colts.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 260.1 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Brady threw for 307 yards while completing 65.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Brady has thrown for 902 yards (300.7 ypg) on 81-of-120 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

83

19.2%

63

782

5

18

21.7%

Mike Evans

77

17.8%

47

679

10

13

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

9.7%

29

418

4

3

3.6%

