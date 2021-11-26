Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has hauled in 458 yards (on 44 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 45.8 yards per game.
- Boyd has been the target of 19.7% (63 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Boyd has averaged 37.9 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Steelers, 15.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Boyd was targeted eight times and picked up 49 yards on six receptions.
- Boyd hauled in 129 yards (on 12 catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 43.0 yards per game.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive