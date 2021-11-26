There will be player prop betting options available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 12 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has hauled in 458 yards (on 44 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 45.8 yards per game.

Boyd has been the target of 19.7% (63 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Boyd has averaged 37.9 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Steelers, 15.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Boyd was targeted eight times and picked up 49 yards on six receptions.

Boyd hauled in 129 yards (on 12 catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 43.0 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4% C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive