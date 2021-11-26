Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Conklin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has put up a 388-yard season so far (38.8 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 52 targets.
  • Conklin has been the target of 13.8% (52 total) of his team's 376 passing attempts this season.
  • Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Conklin has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conklin, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 218.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Conklin was targeted three times, picking up 35 yards on three receptions.
  • Conklin has 11 catches on 15 targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

K.J. Osborn

45

12.0%

30

360

2

2

4.8%

