There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Conklin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has put up a 388-yard season so far (38.8 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 52 targets.

Conklin has been the target of 13.8% (52 total) of his team's 376 passing attempts this season.

Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Conklin has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conklin, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 218.7 yards per game through the air.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Conklin was targeted three times, picking up 35 yards on three receptions.

Conklin has 11 catches on 15 targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

Powered By Data Skrive