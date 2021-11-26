Publish date:
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin has put up a 388-yard season so far (38.8 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 52 targets.
- Conklin has been the target of 13.8% (52 total) of his team's 376 passing attempts this season.
- Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Conklin has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conklin, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 218.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Conklin was targeted three times, picking up 35 yards on three receptions.
- Conklin has 11 catches on 15 targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 30.3 yards per game.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
K.J. Osborn
45
12.0%
30
360
2
2
4.8%
