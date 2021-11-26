Publish date:
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has racked up 344 receiving yards (34.4 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 51 targets.
- Higbee has been the target of 13.9% (51 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Higbee is averaging 5.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Higbee has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
- This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (231.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Higbee put together a 20-yard performance against the 49ers in Week 10 on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
- Higbee's 11 catches (18 targets) have netted him 96 yards (32.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
51
13.9%
38
344
3
14
18.2%
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
