November 26, 2021
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Before Tyler Higbee hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Higbee's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has racked up 344 receiving yards (34.4 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 51 targets.
  • Higbee has been the target of 13.9% (51 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Higbee is averaging 5.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Higbee has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
  • This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (231.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Higbee put together a 20-yard performance against the 49ers in Week 10 on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Higbee's 11 catches (18 targets) have netted him 96 yards (32.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

51

13.9%

38

344

3

14

18.2%

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

