Before Tyler Higbee hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Higbee's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has racked up 344 receiving yards (34.4 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 51 targets.

Higbee has been the target of 13.9% (51 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Higbee is averaging 5.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Higbee has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.

This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (231.9 yards allowed per game).

The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Higbee put together a 20-yard performance against the 49ers in Week 10 on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

Higbee's 11 catches (18 targets) have netted him 96 yards (32.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2% Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3%

