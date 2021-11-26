Publish date:
UAB vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UAB vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- In 40% of UTEP's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 3.0 points above Friday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 4.7 points above the 45.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Blazers games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.1 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Blazers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- UAB has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Blazers rack up 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners give up (23.2).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.2 points.
- The Blazers collect 389.5 yards per game, 49.6 more yards than the 339.9 the Miners give up per matchup.
- In games that UAB picks up more than 339.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Miners have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Miners put up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers allow (22.6).
- UTEP is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.6 points.
- The Miners average 73.3 more yards per game (399.5) than the Blazers give up per contest (326.2).
- UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team churns out more than 326.2 yards.
- This season the Miners have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|UTEP
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.2
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
326.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.9
15
Giveaways
19
16
Takeaways
13