The UAB Blazers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup versus the UTEP Miners (7-4, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UAB vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

In 40% of UTEP's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 3.0 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.7 points above the 45.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Blazers games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 52.1 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Blazers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Blazers rack up 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners give up (23.2).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.2 points.

The Blazers collect 389.5 yards per game, 49.6 more yards than the 339.9 the Miners give up per matchup.

In games that UAB picks up more than 339.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Miners have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Miners put up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers allow (22.6).

UTEP is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.6 points.

The Miners average 73.3 more yards per game (399.5) than the Blazers give up per contest (326.2).

UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team churns out more than 326.2 yards.

This season the Miners have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (16).

