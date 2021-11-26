Publish date:
UCF vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UCF vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of South Florida's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 62.
- Friday's over/under is 4.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 60.8, 1.2 points fewer than Friday's total of 62 .
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Knights have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Knights rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Bulls surrender (36.3).
- UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.3 points.
- The Knights average 410.1 yards per game, 77.8 fewer yards than the 487.9 the Bulls allow per matchup.
- In games that UCF churns out over 487.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Knights have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Florida is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Bulls have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 18.5 points or more this season.
- South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This season the Bulls score just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights give up (26.3).
- South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.
- The Bulls average 353.5 yards per game, 20.6 fewer yards than the 374.1 the Knights allow.
- South Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 374.1 yards.
- This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|South Florida
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.1
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.3
410.1
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
374.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.9
15
Giveaways
21
20
Takeaways
17