AAC rivals will do battle when the UCF Knights (7-4, 0-0 AAC) battle the South Florida Bulls (2-9, 0-0 AAC) at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida.

Odds for UCF vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62 points in seven of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of South Florida's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 62.

Friday's over/under is 4.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Knights games this season is 60.8, 1.2 points fewer than Friday's total of 62 .

The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Knights have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

UCF's games this year have gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Knights rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Bulls surrender (36.3).

UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.3 points.

The Knights average 410.1 yards per game, 77.8 fewer yards than the 487.9 the Bulls allow per matchup.

In games that UCF churns out over 487.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Knights have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (17).

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 6-5-0 this year.

The Bulls have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 18.5 points or more this season.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Bulls score just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights give up (26.3).

South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Bulls average 353.5 yards per game, 20.6 fewer yards than the 374.1 the Knights allow.

South Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 374.1 yards.

This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

Season Stats