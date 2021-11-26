Publish date:
UCLA vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 49 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 61.6 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Bruins have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- UCLA has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bruins score 14.9 more points per game (36) than the Golden Bears surrender (21.1).
- UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Bruins collect 86.7 more yards per game (441.1) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (354.4).
- When UCLA amasses over 354.4 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year, the Bruins have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (17).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Golden Bears are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Bears rack up 24.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Bruins surrender (27.9).
- Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Bears average 415.1 yards per game, just 15.3 more than the 399.8 the Bruins give up.
- When Cal amasses over 399.8 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over eight times, nine fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Cal
36
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
441.1
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
399.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.4
12
Giveaways
8
17
Takeaways
17