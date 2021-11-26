Pac-12 foes will clash when the UCLA Bruins (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the California Golden Bears (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for UCLA vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 61.6 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bruins have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

UCLA has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bruins score 14.9 more points per game (36) than the Golden Bears surrender (21.1).

UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Bruins collect 86.7 more yards per game (441.1) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (354.4).

When UCLA amasses over 354.4 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Bruins have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (17).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Golden Bears are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Cal's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Bears rack up 24.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Bruins surrender (27.9).

Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Bears average 415.1 yards per game, just 15.3 more than the 399.8 the Bruins give up.

When Cal amasses over 399.8 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over eight times, nine fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats