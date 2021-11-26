MWC foes will clash when the Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 48 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.6 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 13.7 more than Friday's total.

The 48 over/under in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 47.7 average total in Lobos games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 7-4-0 this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Aggies average 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos surrender (27.8).

Utah State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.8 points.

The Aggies average 458.7 yards per game, 102.6 more yards than the 356.1 the Lobos allow per outing.

Utah State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team piles up more than 356.1 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread once this season.

The Lobos have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16.5 points or more (in five chances).

New Mexico has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Lobos score 15.4 fewer points per game (12.4) than the Aggies give up (27.8).

The Lobos average 238.8 yards per game, 177.7 fewer yards than the 416.5 the Aggies give up.

The Lobos have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats