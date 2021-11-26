Publish date:
Utah vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 52 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.2, is 3.2 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 53.3, 1.3 points above Friday's over/under of 52.
- The 52 total in this game is 2.9 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23.5 points or more.
- Utah's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Utes score 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes give up (26.5).
- Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.5 points.
- The Utes average only 14.5 more yards per game (433.3), than the Buffaloes allow per outing (418.8).
- In games that Utah amasses more than 418.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buffaloes have 12 takeaways .
Colorado Stats and Trends
- In Colorado's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This season the Buffaloes score 3.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Utes surrender (22.3).
- When Colorado puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes rack up 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes allow per outing (341.0).
- When Colorado totals over 341.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Colorado
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
433.3
Avg. Total Yards
267.5
341.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.8
11
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
12