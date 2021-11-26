Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Odds for Utah vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 52 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.2, is 3.2 points above Friday's over/under.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Utes games this season is 53.3, 1.3 points above Friday's over/under of 52.

The 52 total in this game is 2.9 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23.5 points or more.

Utah's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

The Utes score 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes give up (26.5).

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.5 points.

The Utes average only 14.5 more yards per game (433.3), than the Buffaloes allow per outing (418.8).

In games that Utah amasses more than 418.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buffaloes have 12 takeaways .

Colorado Stats and Trends

In Colorado's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This season the Buffaloes score 3.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Utes surrender (22.3).

When Colorado puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Buffaloes rack up 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes allow per outing (341.0).

When Colorado totals over 341.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats