C-USA rivals will do battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) face the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 59.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.3, is 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Roadrunners games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 61.1 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners are 4-2 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners average 10.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Mean Green surrender (27.9).

When UTSA records more than 27.9 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Roadrunners rack up 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (379.3).

UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team piles up over 379.3 yards.

The Roadrunners have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 7-3-0 this season.

This season, the Mean Green have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Mean Green rack up 27.1 points per game, 7.0 more than the Roadrunners surrender (20.1).

North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.

The Mean Green rack up 439.0 yards per game, 103.0 more yards than the 336.0 the Roadrunners allow.

North Texas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piles up over 336.0 yards.

This year the Mean Green have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (21).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats