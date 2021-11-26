Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
UTSA vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA rivals will do battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) face the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • North Texas' games have gone over 59.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.3, is 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 11.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Roadrunners games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 61.1 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In UTSA's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Roadrunners are 4-2 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
  • UTSA's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Roadrunners average 10.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Mean Green surrender (27.9).
  • When UTSA records more than 27.9 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners rack up 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (379.3).
  • UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team piles up over 379.3 yards.
  • The Roadrunners have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 15 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, North Texas is 7-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Mean Green have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • North Texas' games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Mean Green rack up 27.1 points per game, 7.0 more than the Roadrunners surrender (20.1).
  • North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.
  • The Mean Green rack up 439.0 yards per game, 103.0 more yards than the 336.0 the Roadrunners allow.
  • North Texas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piles up over 336.0 yards.
  • This year the Mean Green have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (21).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UTSAStatsNorth Texas

38.2

Avg. Points Scored

27.1

20.1

Avg. Points Allowed

27.9

439.6

Avg. Total Yards

439.0

336.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

379.3

9

Giveaways

14

21

Takeaways

15