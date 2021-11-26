Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 53 targets have resulted in 30 receptions for 487 yards (48.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 14.4% (53 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Jefferson's 46 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers are 46.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.
  • The 231.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 game against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 54 yards (18 yards per catch).
  • Jefferson has nine catches on 20 targets for 183 yards in his last three games, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Tyler Higbee

51

13.9%

38

344

3

14

18.2%

