Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 53 targets have resulted in 30 receptions for 487 yards (48.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.4% (53 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Jefferson's 46 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers are 46.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.

The 231.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 game against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 54 yards (18 yards per catch).

Jefferson has nine catches on 20 targets for 183 yards in his last three games, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3% Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2%

