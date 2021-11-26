Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 53 targets have resulted in 30 receptions for 487 yards (48.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 14.4% (53 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Jefferson's 46 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers are 46.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.
- The 231.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 game against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 54 yards (18 yards per catch).
- Jefferson has nine catches on 20 targets for 183 yards in his last three games, averaging 61.0 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Tyler Higbee
51
13.9%
38
344
3
14
18.2%
