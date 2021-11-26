The Commonwealth Cup is on the line when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-0 ACC) hit the field.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia's games this season have gone over 63.5 points five of 10 times.

So far this season, 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.

Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points higher than the combined 60 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 8.6 points greater than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.7, 2.2 points more than Saturday's total of 63.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Cavaliers score 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies surrender (22.8).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Cavaliers average 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies give up per matchup (376.1).

In games that Virginia amasses over 376.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Hokies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers allow (32.1).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.1 points.

The Hokies rack up 362 yards per game, 104.2 fewer yards than the 466.2 the Cavaliers give up.

Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 466.2 yards.

The Hokies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats