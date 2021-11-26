Publish date:
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia's games this season have gone over 63.5 points five of 10 times.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points higher than the combined 60 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 8.6 points greater than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.7, 2.2 points more than Saturday's total of 63.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Cavaliers score 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies surrender (22.8).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
- The Cavaliers average 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies give up per matchup (376.1).
- In games that Virginia amasses over 376.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (12).
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Hokies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers allow (32.1).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.1 points.
- The Hokies rack up 362 yards per game, 104.2 fewer yards than the 466.2 the Cavaliers give up.
- Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 466.2 yards.
- The Hokies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
35.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
32.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
517.8
Avg. Total Yards
362
466.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.1
16
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
12