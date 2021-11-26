The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup versus the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over 64 points six of 11 times.

In 30% of Boston College's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.1, is 5.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 63.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64 over/under in this game is 10.2 points above the 53.8 average total in Eagles games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Demon Deacons rack up 43.1 points per game, 22.6 more than the Eagles give up per matchup (20.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Demon Deacons average 152.6 more yards per game (490.1) than the Eagles allow per contest (337.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team amasses more than 337.5 yards.

The Demon Deacons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 16 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Boston College's games this year have gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles score 4.8 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 30.8 points.

The Eagles average 86.1 fewer yards per game (363.7) than the Demon Deacons give up (449.8).

When Boston College amasses over 449.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (24).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats