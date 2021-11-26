The Washington Football Team (4-6) will clash with the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Monday's over/under is 5.9 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 1.1 points lower than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 2.0 points below the 48.5 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Football Team have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Football Team rack up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks surrender (20.9).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Football Team collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8) than the Seahawks allow per outing (401.8).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 401.8 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team allow (26.7).

When Seattle puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow per contest (368.5).

In games that Seattle amasses more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Washington has one win against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

The Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point favorites or greater at home.

Washington has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Seattle is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 1-point underdogs or more.

This season, in five road games, Seattle has gone over the total once.

This season, Seahawks away games average 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.