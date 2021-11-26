Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Washington Football Team (4-6) will clash with the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 5.9 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 1.1 points lower than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.
  • The 46.5-point total for this game is 2.0 points below the 48.5 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • In Washington's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Football Team have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Football Team rack up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks surrender (20.9).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
  • The Football Team collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8) than the Seahawks allow per outing (401.8).
  • Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 401.8 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Seattle has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • This season, the Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team allow (26.7).
  • When Seattle puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow per contest (368.5).
  • In games that Seattle amasses more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Washington has one win against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • The Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Washington has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • Seattle is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in five road games, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

