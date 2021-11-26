The Washington State Cougars (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington Huskies (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the field for the 2021 edition of the Apple Cup.

Odds for Washington State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

In 40% of Washington's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 49.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.9 points under the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 12.9 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 5.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Cougars average 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies allow (21.1).

Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Cougars average 384.9 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 325.9 the Huskies allow per matchup.

In games that Washington State picks up over 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Huskies have forced 16.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

This year the Huskies average 3.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars allow (25.3).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.3 points.

The Huskies collect 60.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cougars allow per outing (395.2).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 395.2 yards.

This year the Huskies have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (23).

Season Stats