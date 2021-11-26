Publish date:
Washington State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
- In 40% of Washington's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 44.5.
- The two teams combine to score 49.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.9 points under the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 12.9 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 5.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Cougars average 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies allow (21.1).
- Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Cougars average 384.9 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 325.9 the Huskies allow per matchup.
- In games that Washington State picks up over 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Huskies have forced 16.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington State at SISportsbook.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- This year the Huskies average 3.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars allow (25.3).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Huskies collect 60.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cougars allow per outing (395.2).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 395.2 yards.
- This year the Huskies have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (23).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Washington
27.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
395.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
325.9
16
Giveaways
19
23
Takeaways
16