Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 70% of Kansas' games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- Saturday's total is 9.2 points higher than the combined 46.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 66.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 11.4 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.5, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .
- The 55.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Mountaineers rack up 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks give up (42.9).
- The Mountaineers rack up 113 fewer yards per game (378.5) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (491.5).
- In games that West Virginia picks up more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- In Kansas' 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Jayhawks have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.
- Kansas' games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year the Jayhawks average 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers give up (24).
- Kansas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24 points.
- The Jayhawks collect 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers give up (350.9).
- When Kansas piles up over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Kansas
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
42.9
378.5
Avg. Total Yards
323.3
350.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.5
17
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
14