The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12) will battle in clash of Big 12 foes at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 70% of Kansas' games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Saturday's total is 9.2 points higher than the combined 46.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 11.4 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.5, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

The 55.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Mountaineers rack up 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks give up (42.9).

The Mountaineers rack up 113 fewer yards per game (378.5) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (491.5).

In games that West Virginia picks up more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

In Kansas' 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Jayhawks have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Kansas' games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year the Jayhawks average 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers give up (24).

Kansas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24 points.

The Jayhawks collect 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers give up (350.9).

When Kansas piles up over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats