Wisconsin vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of Minnesota's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 39.
- Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 4.5 points above the 34.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.7 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Badgers are 4-2 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
- Wisconsin has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Badgers score 8.3 more points per game (27) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.7).
- Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
- The Badgers average 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (289.5).
- When Wisconsin amasses more than 289.5 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Golden Gophers average 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers give up (15.8).
- Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team puts up more than 15.8 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 130.4 more yards per game (368.1) than the Badgers give up (237.7).
- Minnesota is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses over 237.7 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Minnesota
27
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
390.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.1
237.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
289.5
21
Giveaways
10
21
Takeaways
14