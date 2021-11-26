Paul Bunyan's Axe is up for grabs when the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) take the field.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of Minnesota's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 39.

Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 4.5 points above the 34.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.7 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers are 4-2 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Wisconsin has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Badgers score 8.3 more points per game (27) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.7).

Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Badgers average 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (289.5).

When Wisconsin amasses more than 289.5 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Golden Gophers average 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers give up (15.8).

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team puts up more than 15.8 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 130.4 more yards per game (368.1) than the Badgers give up (237.7).

Minnesota is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses over 237.7 yards.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats