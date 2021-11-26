Publish date:
Wyoming vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- In 72.7% of Hawaii's games this season (8/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.4 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.8 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 13.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming is 4-5-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cowboys score 8.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (32.8).
- Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.8 points.
- The Cowboys collect 365.8 yards per game, 92 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing.
- In games that Wyoming amasses more than 457.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This season the Rainbow Warriors rack up 6.9 more points per game (28) than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).
- Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 397.9 yards per game, 64.3 more yards than the 333.6 the Cowboys give up.
- When Hawaii amasses more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|Hawaii
24
Avg. Points Scored
28
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.8
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
397.9
333.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
457.8
17
Giveaways
27
13
Takeaways
27