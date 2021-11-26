MWC foes will clash when the Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 MWC) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 72.7% of Hawaii's games this season (8/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.4 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.8 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 13.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming is 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score 8.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (32.8).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 365.8 yards per game, 92 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing.

In games that Wyoming amasses more than 457.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Rainbow Warriors rack up 6.9 more points per game (28) than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).

Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 397.9 yards per game, 64.3 more yards than the 333.6 the Cowboys give up.

When Hawaii amasses more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).

Season Stats