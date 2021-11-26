Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Zach Pascal has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) take the field in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's stat line reveals 32 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 29.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 53 times.
  • Pascal has been the target of 14.8% (53 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
  • Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Pascal collected 74 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 40.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 257.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game against the Bills.
  • Pascal has added six receptions for 67 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 10 times, producing 22.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

53

14.8%

32

328

3

9

22.0%

Michael Pittman Jr.

81

22.6%

57

752

5

11

26.8%

Jonathan Taylor

38

10.6%

32

322

2

2

4.9%

Mo Alie-Cox

29

8.1%

15

211

4

6

14.6%

