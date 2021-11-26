Zach Pascal has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) take the field in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's stat line reveals 32 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 29.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 53 times.

Pascal has been the target of 14.8% (53 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.

Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Pascal collected 74 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 40.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 257.8 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game against the Bills.

Pascal has added six receptions for 67 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 10 times, producing 22.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9% Mo Alie-Cox 29 8.1% 15 211 4 6 14.6%

