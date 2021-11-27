Before placing any bets on Aaron Rodgers' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 12 matchup sees Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers leads Green Bay with 2,571 passing yards (233.7 ypg) on 219-of-328 with 21 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.

He has added 76 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In two matchups against the Rams, Rodgers averaged 291 passing yards per game, 30.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Rodgers went 23-for-33 (69.7%) for 385 yards with four touchdown passes.

He tacked on two carries for 21 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 677 yards (225.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (46-of-70), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 106 28.7% 72 979 5 14 22.2% Aaron Jones 47 12.7% 37 298 4 11 17.5% Randall Cobb 34 9.2% 24 280 4 10 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive