Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers leads Green Bay with 2,571 passing yards (233.7 ypg) on 219-of-328 with 21 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
- He has added 76 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In two matchups against the Rams, Rodgers averaged 291 passing yards per game, 30.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Rodgers went 23-for-33 (69.7%) for 385 yards with four touchdown passes.
- He tacked on two carries for 21 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
- In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 677 yards (225.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (46-of-70), with four touchdowns and one interception.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
106
28.7%
72
979
5
14
22.2%
Aaron Jones
47
12.7%
37
298
4
11
17.5%
Randall Cobb
34
9.2%
24
280
4
10
15.9%
