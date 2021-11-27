Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Adam Thielen for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) hit the field in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has put up a 624-yard campaign so far (62.4 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 58 balls on 83 targets.

Thielen has been the target of 22.1% (83 total) of his team's 376 passing attempts this season.

Thielen (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Thielen is averaging 76 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the 49ers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Thielen, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 218.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Thielen was targeted 10 times and picked up 82 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Thielen has hauled in 15 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and averages 51.0 receiving yards.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

