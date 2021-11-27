Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen has put up a 624-yard campaign so far (62.4 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 58 balls on 83 targets.
- Thielen has been the target of 22.1% (83 total) of his team's 376 passing attempts this season.
- Thielen (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Thielen is averaging 76 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the 49ers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- Thielen, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 218.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Thielen was targeted 10 times and picked up 82 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Thielen has hauled in 15 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and averages 51.0 receiving yards.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
K.J. Osborn
45
12.0%
30
360
2
2
4.8%
