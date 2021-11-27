The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) hit the field for the 2021 edition of the Iron Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

Auburn's games have gone over 57 points in five of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 17.7 points lower than the two team's combined 74.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 15.3 points greater than the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 57 total in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 6-5-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers give up (22).

Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The Crimson Tide average 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers allow per matchup (369.1).

Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 369.1 yards.

The Crimson Tide have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers rack up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.7).

When Auburn records more than 19.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Tigers collect 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (305.3).

In games that Auburn amasses more than 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Tigers have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats