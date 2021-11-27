Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
BETTING
Alabama vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) hit the field for the 2021 edition of the Iron Bowl.

Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in 10 of 11 games this season.
  • Auburn's games have gone over 57 points in five of 11 chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 17.7 points lower than the two team's combined 74.7 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 15.3 points greater than the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 57 total in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Alabama is 6-5-0 this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers give up (22).
  • Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
  • The Crimson Tide average 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers allow per matchup (369.1).
  • Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 369.1 yards.
  • The Crimson Tide have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
  • Auburn has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • Auburn's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers rack up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.7).
  • When Auburn records more than 19.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Tigers collect 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (305.3).
  • In games that Auburn amasses more than 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This season the Tigers have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (17).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

AlabamaStatsAuburn

44.4

Avg. Points Scored

30.3

19.7

Avg. Points Allowed

22

501

Avg. Total Yards

427.8

305.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

369.1

9

Giveaways

11

17

Takeaways

9