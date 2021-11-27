Publish date:
Alabama vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in 10 of 11 games this season.
- Auburn's games have gone over 57 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 17.7 points lower than the two team's combined 74.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 15.3 points greater than the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57 total in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 6-5-0 this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers give up (22).
- Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers allow per matchup (369.1).
- Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 369.1 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers rack up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.7).
- When Auburn records more than 19.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Tigers collect 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (305.3).
- In games that Auburn amasses more than 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- This season the Tigers have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Auburn
44.4
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22
501
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
305.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.1
9
Giveaways
11
17
Takeaways
9