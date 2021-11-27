Sun Belt rivals will meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.9, 1.4 points more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 24.5 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 36.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the Eagles give up per outing (31.8).

When Appalachian State records more than 31.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Mountaineers collect just 5.5 fewer yards per game (450.0), than the Eagles give up per outing (455.5).

In games that Appalachian State picks up more than 455.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 11 more times (19 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles average just 1.4 more points per game (21.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.4).

When Georgia Southern puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up 354.5 yards per game, 23.4 more yards than the 331.1 the Mountaineers give up.

In games that Georgia Southern churns out more than 331.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats