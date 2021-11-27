Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

In 36.4% of Arizona's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 6.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.7 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Sun Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Sun Devils average just 1.9 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.8).

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.8 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per contest (377.7).

When Arizona State picks up more than 377.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more in three chances.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Wildcats rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Sun Devils allow (21.5).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.5 points.

The Wildcats average 351.7 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 323.1 the Sun Devils give up.

In games that Arizona amasses over 323.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (17).

Season Stats