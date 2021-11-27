Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- In 36.4% of Arizona's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 6.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.7 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Sun Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Sun Devils average just 1.9 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.8).
- Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.8 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per contest (377.7).
- When Arizona State picks up more than 377.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more in three chances.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This season the Wildcats rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Sun Devils allow (21.5).
- Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.5 points.
- The Wildcats average 351.7 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 323.1 the Sun Devils give up.
- In games that Arizona amasses over 323.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Arizona
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
17.4
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
409.2
Avg. Total Yards
351.7
323.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
21
Giveaways
21
17
Takeaways
6