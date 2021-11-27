The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-9, 0-0 Sun Belt) have a Sun Belt matchup versus the Texas State Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Arkansas State vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Texas State's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.5.

The two teams combine to average 48.5 points per game, 14.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 73.9 points per game, 11.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Red Wolves games this season feature an average total of 66.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Arkansas State's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Red Wolves rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Bobcats allow (34.0).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 34.0 points.

The Red Wolves collect 40.4 fewer yards per game (388.3) than the Bobcats allow per outing (428.7).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 428.7 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 more times (22 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Bobcats are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year the Bobcats put up 16.9 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Red Wolves surrender (39.9).

The Bobcats collect 177.3 fewer yards per game (344.6) than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (521.9).

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Red Wolves' takeaways (17).

Season Stats