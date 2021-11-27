It'll be the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in NFL Week 12 action.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Jacksonville's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to average 33.7 points per game, 11.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.5 points under the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 2.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been favored by 2 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Falcons put up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).

Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.2 points.

The Falcons collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars give up per outing (363.1).

When Atlanta amasses over 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-6-0 this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 2 points or more eight times this year and are 3-5 ATS in those games.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

This year the Jaguars score 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons give up (28.8).

The Jaguars rack up 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons allow (362.3).

When Jacksonville picks up more than 362.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in six home games this season.

Jaguars home games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, in away games.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.

This season, in three of five away games Atlanta has gone over the total.

This season, Falcons away games average 48.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

