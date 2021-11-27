Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in NFL Week 12 action.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 30% of Jacksonville's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 33.7 points per game, 11.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.5 points under the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 2.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.5-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Atlanta has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 2 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Falcons put up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).
  • Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.2 points.
  • The Falcons collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars give up per outing (363.1).
  • When Atlanta amasses over 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-6-0 this season.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 2 points or more eight times this year and are 3-5 ATS in those games.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
  • This year the Jaguars score 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons give up (28.8).
  • The Jaguars rack up 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons allow (362.3).
  • When Jacksonville picks up more than 362.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over once in six home games this season.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in three of five away games Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 48.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

