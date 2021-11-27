Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has run for a team-high 573 yards on 123 carries (57.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He also has 45 receptions for 405 yards (40.5 per game) and six TDs.
- He has received 123 of his team's 231 carries this season (53.2%).
- The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
5
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Ekeler averaged 27.6 rushing yards per game, 30.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler, in seven matchups against the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 14th in the league, allowing 110.1 yards per game.
- This year the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Ekeler ran for 50 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He tacked on six receptions for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 153 yards on 39 carries (51.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
123
53.2%
573
7
30
53.6%
4.7
Justin Herbert
39
16.9%
207
2
15
26.8%
5.3
Justin Jackson
14
6.1%
103
0
4
7.1%
7.4
Larry Rountree III
36
15.6%
87
1
7
12.5%
2.4
