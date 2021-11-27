In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Austin Ekeler and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 12 when Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has run for a team-high 573 yards on 123 carries (57.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also has 45 receptions for 405 yards (40.5 per game) and six TDs.

He has received 123 of his team's 231 carries this season (53.2%).

The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 5

Matchup vs. Denver

In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Ekeler averaged 27.6 rushing yards per game, 30.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler, in seven matchups against the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 14th in the league, allowing 110.1 yards per game.

This year the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Ekeler ran for 50 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He tacked on six receptions for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 153 yards on 39 carries (51.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 123 53.2% 573 7 30 53.6% 4.7 Justin Herbert 39 16.9% 207 2 15 26.8% 5.3 Justin Jackson 14 6.1% 103 0 4 7.1% 7.4 Larry Rountree III 36 15.6% 87 1 7 12.5% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive