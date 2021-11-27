Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Austin Ekeler and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 12 when Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has run for a team-high 573 yards on 123 carries (57.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 45 receptions for 405 yards (40.5 per game) and six TDs.
  • He has received 123 of his team's 231 carries this season (53.2%).
  • The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

5

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Ekeler averaged 27.6 rushing yards per game, 30.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler, in seven matchups against the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 14th in the league, allowing 110.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Ekeler ran for 50 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • He tacked on six receptions for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 153 yards on 39 carries (51.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

123

53.2%

573

7

30

53.6%

4.7

Justin Herbert

39

16.9%

207

2

15

26.8%

5.3

Justin Jackson

14

6.1%

103

0

4

7.1%

7.4

Larry Rountree III

36

15.6%

87

1

7

12.5%

2.4

