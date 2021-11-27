In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Baker Mayfield and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC North rivals hit the field in Week 12 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) meet the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 2,166 passing yards this season (196.9 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage (176-of-275), throwing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Browns have run 49.5% passing plays and 50.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Mayfield's 297.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Ravens are 86.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mayfield threw one touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in three games.

The 296.7 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Mayfield went 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) for 176 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Mayfield has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 56.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 35 10.8% 24 372 2 6 16.2% Donovan Peoples-Jones 23 7.1% 16 330 3 2 5.4% Austin Hooper 42 13.0% 28 261 2 8 21.6%

