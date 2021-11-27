Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 2,166 passing yards this season (196.9 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage (176-of-275), throwing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Browns have run 49.5% passing plays and 50.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Mayfield's 297.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Ravens are 86.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mayfield threw one touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in three games.
- The 296.7 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Lions, Mayfield went 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) for 176 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Mayfield has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 56.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
35
10.8%
24
372
2
6
16.2%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
23
7.1%
16
330
3
2
5.4%
Austin Hooper
42
13.0%
28
261
2
8
21.6%
