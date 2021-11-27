Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Baker Mayfield and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC North rivals hit the field in Week 12 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) meet the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 2,166 passing yards this season (196.9 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage (176-of-275), throwing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Browns have run 49.5% passing plays and 50.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Mayfield's 297.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Ravens are 86.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mayfield threw one touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in three games.
  • The 296.7 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Lions, Mayfield went 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) for 176 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • Mayfield has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 56.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

35

10.8%

24

372

2

6

16.2%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

23

7.1%

16

330

3

2

5.4%

Austin Hooper

42

13.0%

28

261

2

8

21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive