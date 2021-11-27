AFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) battle the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.9 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.1 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 47 total in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 46.6 average total in Browns games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Ravens score 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per contest the Browns surrender.

When Baltimore puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Ravens collect 402.6 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 316.7 the Browns allow per outing.

In games that Baltimore totals more than 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Browns.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Browns average 22.2 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the Ravens surrender.

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow (369.7).

In games that Cleveland picks up over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Browns have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Ravens' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this season.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Baltimore has hit the over in four of five home games this season.

This season, Ravens home games average 49.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (47).

On the road, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.

This season, in four of five away games Cleveland has gone over the total.

This season, Browns away games average 49.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.