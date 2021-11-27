Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) battle the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
  • Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in six of 11 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 46.9 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.1 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47 total in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 46.6 average total in Browns games this season.
  • Baltimore is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Ravens score 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per contest the Browns surrender.
  • When Baltimore puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 402.6 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 316.7 the Browns allow per outing.
  • In games that Baltimore totals more than 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Cleveland has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Browns won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Browns average 22.2 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the Ravens surrender.
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow (369.7).
  • In games that Cleveland picks up over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This season the Browns have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Ravens' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Baltimore has hit the over in four of five home games this season.
  • This season, Ravens home games average 49.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (47).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.
  • This season, in four of five away games Cleveland has gone over the total.
  • This season, Browns away games average 49.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (47).

