Big 12 foes will do battle when the No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.5 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Bears games this season is 52.5, 0.5 points more than Saturday's total of 52.

The 59.7 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Bears rack up just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders allow (32.5).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Bears collect 38.3 more yards per game (447.0) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (408.7).

In games that Baylor amasses more than 408.7 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Red Raiders put up 11.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Bears allow (19.0).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 63.8 more yards per game (410.3) than the Bears give up per matchup (346.5).

Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 346.5 yards.

The Red Raiders have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Season Stats