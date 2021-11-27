Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
- Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.5 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.
- The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bears games this season is 52.5, 0.5 points more than Saturday's total of 52.
- The 59.7 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- This year, the Bears rack up just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders allow (32.5).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Bears collect 38.3 more yards per game (447.0) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (408.7).
- In games that Baylor amasses more than 408.7 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- In Texas Tech's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Red Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
- Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Red Raiders put up 11.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Bears allow (19.0).
- Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.
- The Red Raiders rack up 63.8 more yards per game (410.3) than the Bears give up per matchup (346.5).
- Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 346.5 yards.
- The Red Raiders have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas Tech
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
447.0
Avg. Total Yards
410.3
346.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.7
12
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
12