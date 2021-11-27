Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player props available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes play in Week 12 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 2,259 passing yards (225.9 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage (224-for-343), tossing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 50 of his 343 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Roethlisberger averaged 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals, 26.3 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Bengals, with multiple TD passes in four games.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 269.7 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Roethlisberger went 28-for-44 (63.6%) for 273 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • Roethlisberger has racked up 478 passing yards (159.3 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (49-of-74) while throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

