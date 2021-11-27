There will be player props available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes play in Week 12 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 2,259 passing yards (225.9 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage (224-for-343), tossing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Roethlisberger has attempted 50 of his 343 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Roethlisberger averaged 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals, 26.3 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Bengals, with multiple TD passes in four games.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 269.7 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Roethlisberger went 28-for-44 (63.6%) for 273 yards with three touchdown passes.

Roethlisberger has racked up 478 passing yards (159.3 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (49-of-74) while throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3%

