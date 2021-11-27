Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 2,259 passing yards (225.9 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage (224-for-343), tossing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 50 of his 343 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Roethlisberger averaged 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals, 26.3 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Bengals, with multiple TD passes in four games.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 269.7 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Roethlisberger went 28-for-44 (63.6%) for 273 yards with three touchdown passes.
- Roethlisberger has racked up 478 passing yards (159.3 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (49-of-74) while throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
