In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Brandin Cooks for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Cooks' Houston Texans (2-8) take on the New York Jets (2-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks has 59 catches (87 targets) and a team-high 659 receiving yards (65.9 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 27.0% (87 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Cooks has averaged 86 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jets, 86.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Cooks has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

This week Cooks will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (296.7 yards allowed per game).

The Jets have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Cooks caught two passes for 18 yards while being targeted three times.

Cooks has contributed with 14 grabs for 157 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 23 times and put up 52.3 receiving yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 87 27.0% 59 659 2 8 22.2% Chris Conley 22 6.8% 14 233 1 1 2.8% Nico Collins 24 7.5% 16 200 0 2 5.6% David Johnson 34 10.6% 26 198 1 6 16.7%

