Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has hauled in 29 passes (42 targets) for 341 yards (34.1 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 42 of his team's 302 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The Vikings are conceding 273.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Aiyuk reeled in seven passes for 85 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Aiyuk has 16 catches on 19 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 66.7 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Mohamed Sanu

24

7.9%

15

177

0

3

8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive