Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has hauled in 29 passes (42 targets) for 341 yards (34.1 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 42 of his team's 302 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The Vikings are conceding 273.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Aiyuk reeled in seven passes for 85 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Aiyuk has 16 catches on 19 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 66.7 yards per game.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Mohamed Sanu
24
7.9%
15
177
0
3
8.3%
