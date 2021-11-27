Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has hauled in 29 passes (42 targets) for 341 yards (34.1 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.

Aiyuk has been the target of 42 of his team's 302 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings are conceding 273.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Aiyuk reeled in seven passes for 85 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Aiyuk has 16 catches on 19 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 66.7 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

