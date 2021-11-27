The No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) and USC Trojans (4-6) will clash at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

So far this season, 50% of USC's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 64.

Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 63.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

In BYU's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

BYU's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Cougars rack up 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 32.2 per outing the Trojans allow.

When BYU scores more than 32.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars average 455.8 yards per game, 38 more yards than the 417.8 the Trojans allow per contest.

In games that BYU totals over 417.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have nine turnovers, eight fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

USC's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Trojans score 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars give up (23.6).

When USC records more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans collect 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars allow (380.5).

USC is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team churns out over 380.5 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats