BYU vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
- So far this season, 50% of USC's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 64.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 63.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- In BYU's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- BYU's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Cougars rack up 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 32.2 per outing the Trojans allow.
- When BYU scores more than 32.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars average 455.8 yards per game, 38 more yards than the 417.8 the Trojans allow per contest.
- In games that BYU totals over 417.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have nine turnovers, eight fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- USC's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Trojans score 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars give up (23.6).
- When USC records more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans collect 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars allow (380.5).
- USC is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team churns out over 380.5 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
23.6
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
455.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.6
380.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.8
9
Giveaways
18
19
Takeaways
17