Before placing any bets on C.J. Uzomah's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 12 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has accumulated 27 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 32.2 receiving yards.

Uzomah has been the target of 31 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.

Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Uzomah reeled in two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.

Uzomah has 66 receiving yards on 10 catches (12 targets) over his last three games, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive