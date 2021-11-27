Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any bets on C.J. Uzomah's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 12 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has accumulated 27 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 32.2 receiving yards.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 31 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
  • Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Uzomah reeled in two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.
  • Uzomah has 66 receiving yards on 10 catches (12 targets) over his last three games, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

31

9.7%

27

322

5

2

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive