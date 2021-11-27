Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has accumulated 27 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 32.2 receiving yards.
- Uzomah has been the target of 31 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
- Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Uzomah reeled in two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.
- Uzomah has 66 receiving yards on 10 catches (12 targets) over his last three games, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
