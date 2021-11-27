Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Publish date:

Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami

Author:

Cam Newton will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) square off against the Miami Dolphins (4-7) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton has 197 passing yards (98.5 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 77.4% of his throws and tossing three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.
  • He also has 60 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 30.0 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Newton has attempted two of his 31 passes in the red zone, accounting for 2.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

0

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Newton averages 206 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Dolphins, 206.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • This week Newton will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (290.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

102

26.8%

62

751

4

9

25.7%

Christian McCaffrey

40

10.5%

37

343

1

2

5.7%

Robby Anderson

65

17.1%

28

273

3

5

14.3%

