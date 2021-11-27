Cam Newton will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) square off against the Miami Dolphins (4-7) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton has 197 passing yards (98.5 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 77.4% of his throws and tossing three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

He also has 60 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 30.0 yards per game.

The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Newton has attempted two of his 31 passes in the red zone, accounting for 2.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

Newton averages 206 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Dolphins, 206.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Dolphins.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

This week Newton will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (290.8 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 102 26.8% 62 751 4 9 25.7% Christian McCaffrey 40 10.5% 37 343 1 2 5.7% Robby Anderson 65 17.1% 28 273 3 5 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive