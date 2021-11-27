Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 clash against the Carolina Panthers (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
  • In 45.5% of Miami's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 38.8 points per game, 2.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.7, 3.2 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The 45.9 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Carolina has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Dolphins allow per contest (24.5).
  • Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.
  • The Panthers collect 64.1 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Dolphins allow per outing (382.8).
  • Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 382.8 yards.
  • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Dolphins' takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • This season the Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers give up (20.0).
  • Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.
  • The Dolphins average 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers give up (288.7).
  • When Miami picks up more than 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1).
  • This season, in five home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • Dolphins home games this season average 45.6 total points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Away from home, Carolina is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five away games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Panthers away games average 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.