The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 clash against the Carolina Panthers (5-6).

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

In 45.5% of Miami's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to average 38.8 points per game, 2.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.7, 3.2 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The 45.9 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Dolphins allow per contest (24.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.

The Panthers collect 64.1 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Dolphins allow per outing (382.8).

Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 382.8 yards.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Dolphins' takeaways (16).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers give up (20.0).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.

The Dolphins average 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers give up (288.7).

When Miami picks up more than 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1).

This season, in five home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Dolphins home games this season average 45.6 total points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Away from home, Carolina is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

On the road, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in five away games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.

This season, Panthers away games average 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

