Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards (225.8 ypg) on 223-of-354 passing with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.
- The Colts have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Wentz has attempted 41 of his 354 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Wentz had zero passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 245.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Buccaneers.
- The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Wentz put together a 106-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 55.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
- He also carried the ball two times for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.
- Wentz has thrown for 558 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (55-of-84), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (186.0 per game).
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
81
22.6%
57
752
5
11
26.8%
Zach Pascal
53
14.8%
32
328
3
9
22.0%
Jonathan Taylor
38
10.6%
32
322
2
2
4.9%
