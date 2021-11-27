Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Carson Wentz will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards (225.8 ypg) on 223-of-354 passing with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.
  • The Colts have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wentz has attempted 41 of his 354 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Wentz had zero passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 245.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Buccaneers.
  • The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Wentz put together a 106-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 55.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.
  • Wentz has thrown for 558 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (55-of-84), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (186.0 per game).

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

81

22.6%

57

752

5

11

26.8%

Zach Pascal

53

14.8%

32

328

3

9

22.0%

Jonathan Taylor

38

10.6%

32

322

2

2

4.9%

