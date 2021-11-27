Carson Wentz will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards (225.8 ypg) on 223-of-354 passing with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.

The Colts have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz has attempted 41 of his 354 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Wentz had zero passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 245.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Buccaneers.

The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 106-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 55.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.

He also carried the ball two times for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.

Wentz has thrown for 558 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (55-of-84), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (186.0 per game).

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9%

