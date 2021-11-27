Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has grabbed 34 passes (61 targets) for 526 yards (52.6 per game) and has one touchdown this year.
- Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (61 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.
- Claypool (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Claypool's 68.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 13.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bengals are allowing 269.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Claypool was targeted nine times, totaling 93 yards on five receptions (averaging 18.6 yards per grab).
- Claypool has 123 receiving yards on eight catches (14 targets) during his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
Pat Freiermuth
49
12.4%
36
287
5
14
23.3%
