November 27, 2021
Publish date:

Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Chase Claypool for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has grabbed 34 passes (61 targets) for 526 yards (52.6 per game) and has one touchdown this year.
  • Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (61 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.
  • Claypool (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Claypool's 68.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 13.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bengals are allowing 269.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Claypool was targeted nine times, totaling 93 yards on five receptions (averaging 18.6 yards per grab).
  • Claypool has 123 receiving yards on eight catches (14 targets) during his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

Pat Freiermuth

49

12.4%

36

287

5

14

23.3%

