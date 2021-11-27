In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Chase Claypool for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has grabbed 34 passes (61 targets) for 526 yards (52.6 per game) and has one touchdown this year.

Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (61 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.

Claypool (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Claypool's 68.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 13.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Bengals are allowing 269.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Claypool was targeted nine times, totaling 93 yards on five receptions (averaging 18.6 yards per grab).

Claypool has 123 receiving yards on eight catches (14 targets) during his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3% Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3%

