November 27, 2021
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Before Chris Godwin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Godwin has 63 catches (on 83 targets) and leads the Buccaneers with 782 receiving yards (78.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • Godwin has been the target of 83 of his team's 432 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
  • Godwin (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Godwin's 91 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Colts are 91.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.
  • The Colts are giving up 260.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Godwin caught six passes for 65 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
  • Godwin has caught 21 passes on 26 targets for 262 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 87.3 yards in his last three games.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

83

19.2%

63

782

5

18

21.7%

Mike Evans

77

17.8%

47

679

10

13

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

9.7%

29

418

4

3

3.6%

Leonard Fournette

54

12.5%

44

323

0

10

12.0%

