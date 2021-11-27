Before Chris Godwin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Godwin has 63 catches (on 83 targets) and leads the Buccaneers with 782 receiving yards (78.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 83 of his team's 432 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.

Godwin (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Godwin's 91 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Colts are 91.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.

The Colts are giving up 260.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Godwin caught six passes for 65 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Godwin has caught 21 passes on 26 targets for 262 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 87.3 yards in his last three games.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 83 19.2% 63 782 5 18 21.7% Mike Evans 77 17.8% 47 679 10 13 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 9.7% 29 418 4 3 3.6% Leonard Fournette 54 12.5% 44 323 0 10 12.0%

