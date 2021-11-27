Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Godwin has 63 catches (on 83 targets) and leads the Buccaneers with 782 receiving yards (78.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Godwin has been the target of 83 of his team's 432 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
- Godwin (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Colts.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Godwin's 91 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Colts are 91.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.
- The Colts are giving up 260.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Godwin caught six passes for 65 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
- Godwin has caught 21 passes on 26 targets for 262 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 87.3 yards in his last three games.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
83
19.2%
63
782
5
18
21.7%
Mike Evans
77
17.8%
47
679
10
13
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
9.7%
29
418
4
3
3.6%
Leonard Fournette
54
12.5%
44
323
0
10
12.0%
Powered By Data Skrive