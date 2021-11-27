Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player props available for Christian McCaffrey before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) take on the Miami Dolphins (4-7) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McCaffrey has rushed for 407 yards (37.0 per game) on 89 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also averages 31.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 315 times this season, and he's taken 89 of those attempts (28.3%).
  • The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McCaffrey's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his single career matchup against the Dolphins, McCaffrey had 23 rushing yards, 23.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 108.6 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • McCaffrey put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 10 times (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).
  • McCaffrey also tacked on 60 yards on seven receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Over his last three outings, McCaffrey has rushed for 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 37 carries.
  • He also has 21 catches for 180 receiving yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown.

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Christian McCaffrey

89

28.3%

407

1

15

31.9%

4.6

Chuba Hubbard

120

38.1%

421

3

16

34.0%

3.5

Sam Darnold

37

11.7%

185

5

8

17.0%

5.0

Ameer Abdullah

26

-

91

0

2

-

3.5

