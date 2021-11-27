There will be player props available for Christian McCaffrey before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) take on the Miami Dolphins (4-7) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McCaffrey has rushed for 407 yards (37.0 per game) on 89 carries with one touchdown.

He also averages 31.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 315 times this season, and he's taken 89 of those attempts (28.3%).

The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

In his single career matchup against the Dolphins, McCaffrey had 23 rushing yards, 23.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 108.6 yards per game.

The Dolphins have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

McCaffrey put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 10 times (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).

McCaffrey also tacked on 60 yards on seven receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Over his last three outings, McCaffrey has rushed for 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 37 carries.

He also has 21 catches for 180 receiving yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown.

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Christian McCaffrey 89 28.3% 407 1 15 31.9% 4.6 Chuba Hubbard 120 38.1% 421 3 16 34.0% 3.5 Sam Darnold 37 11.7% 185 5 8 17.0% 5.0 Ameer Abdullah 26 - 91 0 2 - 3.5

