Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McCaffrey has rushed for 407 yards (37.0 per game) on 89 carries with one touchdown.
- He also averages 31.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 315 times this season, and he's taken 89 of those attempts (28.3%).
- The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his single career matchup against the Dolphins, McCaffrey had 23 rushing yards, 23.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 108.6 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- McCaffrey put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 10 times (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).
- McCaffrey also tacked on 60 yards on seven receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Over his last three outings, McCaffrey has rushed for 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 37 carries.
- He also has 21 catches for 180 receiving yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown.
McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Christian McCaffrey
89
28.3%
407
1
15
31.9%
4.6
Chuba Hubbard
120
38.1%
421
3
16
34.0%
3.5
Sam Darnold
37
11.7%
185
5
8
17.0%
5.0
Ameer Abdullah
26
-
91
0
2
-
3.5
