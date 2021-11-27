AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 44.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.5, 2.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bengals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bengals score 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers allow (22.6).

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Bengals average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Steelers allow per contest (367.3).

When Cincinnati picks up more than 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Steelers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Steelers score 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals surrender.

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Steelers average 24.9 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Bengals allow per contest (352.9).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team totals over 352.9 yards.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bengals have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cincinnati has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

In four home games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Pittsburgh is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

This season, in four road games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

Steelers away games this season average 46.0 total points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

