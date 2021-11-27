Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 44.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.5, 2.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bengals score 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers allow (22.6).
  • Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.6 points.
  • The Bengals average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Steelers allow per contest (367.3).
  • When Cincinnati picks up more than 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • In Pittsburgh's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Steelers score 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals surrender.
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
  • The Steelers average 24.9 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Bengals allow per contest (352.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team totals over 352.9 yards.
  • This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bengals have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cincinnati has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In four home games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Pittsburgh is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • This season, in four road games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
  • Steelers away games this season average 46.0 total points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

