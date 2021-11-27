The Clemson Tigers (8-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) square off in the 2021 edition of the Palmetto Bowl.

Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Clemson's games this season have gone over 43 points seven of 11 times.

In 50% of South Carolina's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to average 49.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more in five chances.

Clemson has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.7 per outing the Gamecocks allow.

Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.7 points.

The Tigers collect only 6.2 more yards per game (362.7) than the Gamecocks allow per outing (356.5).

In games that Clemson piles up over 356.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (23).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Gamecocks have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

South Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Gamecocks score 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers surrender (16.4).

When South Carolina scores more than 16.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Gamecocks rack up 332 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 318.7 the Tigers allow.

In games that South Carolina churns out over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (16).

Season Stats