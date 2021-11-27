Publish date:
Clemson vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson's games this season have gone over 43 points seven of 11 times.
- In 50% of South Carolina's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 43.
- The two teams combine to average 49.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more in five chances.
- Clemson has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.7 per outing the Gamecocks allow.
- Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.7 points.
- The Tigers collect only 6.2 more yards per game (362.7) than the Gamecocks allow per outing (356.5).
- In games that Clemson piles up over 356.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (23).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Gamecocks have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- South Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Gamecocks score 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers surrender (16.4).
- When South Carolina scores more than 16.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Gamecocks rack up 332 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 318.7 the Tigers allow.
- In games that South Carolina churns out over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|South Carolina
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards
332
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.5
17
Giveaways
21
16
Takeaways
23