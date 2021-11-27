Sportsbooks have posted player props for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) take on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 85 catches (116 targets), leading his team with 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) plus 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.6% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Kupp has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 95.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.

The 231.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 game against the 49ers, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 11 catches for 122 yards.

Over his last three outings, Kupp's 29 receptions have turned into 332 yards (110.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 35 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3% Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2%

Powered By Data Skrive