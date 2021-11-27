Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 85 catches (116 targets), leading his team with 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) plus 10 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.6% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Kupp has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 95.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
- The 231.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 game against the 49ers, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 11 catches for 122 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Kupp's 29 receptions have turned into 332 yards (110.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 35 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
Tyler Higbee
51
13.9%
38
344
3
14
18.2%
