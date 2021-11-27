Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) take on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kupp has 85 catches (116 targets), leading his team with 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) plus 10 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 31.6% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Kupp has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 95.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
  • The 231.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 game against the 49ers, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 11 catches for 122 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Kupp's 29 receptions have turned into 332 yards (110.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 35 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

Tyler Higbee

51

13.9%

38

344

3

14

18.2%

