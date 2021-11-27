Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has been targeted 67 times and has 43 catches, leading the Broncos with 617 yards (61.7 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns this season.
- Sutton has been the target of 67 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chargers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 67.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 21.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sutton, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The 224.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 outing against the Eagles, Sutton was targeted three times, picking up 29 yards on two receptions.
- Sutton's five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 78 yards (26.0 ypg) in his last three games.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
67
19.6%
43
617
2
9
18.8%
Tim Patrick
53
15.5%
37
523
4
8
16.7%
Noah Fant
59
17.3%
42
379
3
10
20.8%
Jerry Jeudy
28
8.2%
22
228
0
3
6.2%
Powered By Data Skrive