November 27, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Courtland Sutton has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (5-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 12 with the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton has been targeted 67 times and has 43 catches, leading the Broncos with 617 yards (61.7 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns this season.
  • Sutton has been the target of 67 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 67.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 21.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sutton, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The 224.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 outing against the Eagles, Sutton was targeted three times, picking up 29 yards on two receptions.
  • Sutton's five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 78 yards (26.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

67

19.6%

43

617

2

9

18.8%

Tim Patrick

53

15.5%

37

523

4

8

16.7%

Noah Fant

59

17.3%

42

379

3

10

20.8%

Jerry Jeudy

28

8.2%

22

228

0

3

6.2%

