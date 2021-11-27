Courtland Sutton has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (5-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 12 with the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has been targeted 67 times and has 43 catches, leading the Broncos with 617 yards (61.7 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns this season.

Sutton has been the target of 67 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 67.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 21.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sutton, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The 224.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 outing against the Eagles, Sutton was targeted three times, picking up 29 yards on two receptions.

Sutton's five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 78 yards (26.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 67 19.6% 43 617 2 9 18.8% Tim Patrick 53 15.5% 37 523 4 8 16.7% Noah Fant 59 17.3% 42 379 3 10 20.8% Jerry Jeudy 28 8.2% 22 228 0 3 6.2%

