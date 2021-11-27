Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 12 matchup sees Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-6) square off against the Miami Dolphins (4-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Moore has 62 catches (102 targets), leading his team with 751 receiving yards (68.3 per game) plus four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 26.8% (102 total) of his team's 381 passing attempts this season.
  • Moore has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins are allowing 290.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Moore was targeted seven times and racked up 50 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Moore has collected 106 receiving yards (35.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 21 targets in his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

102

26.8%

62

751

4

9

25.7%

Christian McCaffrey

40

10.5%

37

343

1

2

5.7%

Robby Anderson

65

17.1%

28

273

3

5

14.3%

Brandon Zylstra

12

3.1%

11

164

1

1

2.9%

