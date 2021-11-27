Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Moore has 62 catches (102 targets), leading his team with 751 receiving yards (68.3 per game) plus four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 26.8% (102 total) of his team's 381 passing attempts this season.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins are allowing 290.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Moore was targeted seven times and racked up 50 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Moore has collected 106 receiving yards (35.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 21 targets in his last three games.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
102
26.8%
62
751
4
9
25.7%
Christian McCaffrey
40
10.5%
37
343
1
2
5.7%
Robby Anderson
65
17.1%
28
273
3
5
14.3%
Brandon Zylstra
12
3.1%
11
164
1
1
2.9%
