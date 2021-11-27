Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 12 matchup sees Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-6) square off against the Miami Dolphins (4-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Moore has 62 catches (102 targets), leading his team with 751 receiving yards (68.3 per game) plus four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 26.8% (102 total) of his team's 381 passing attempts this season.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins are allowing 290.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Moore was targeted seven times and racked up 50 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Moore has collected 106 receiving yards (35.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 21 targets in his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 102 26.8% 62 751 4 9 25.7% Christian McCaffrey 40 10.5% 37 343 1 2 5.7% Robby Anderson 65 17.1% 28 273 3 5 14.3% Brandon Zylstra 12 3.1% 11 164 1 1 2.9%

