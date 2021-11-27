Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has caught 34 passes on 47 targets for 491 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In his five matchups against the Giants, Goedert's 35.8 receiving yards average is 13.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Giants.
- This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Goedert was targeted eight times and totaled 62 yards on five receptions.
- Goedert has added 133 yards on 10 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 16 times and put up 44.3 receiving yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
9.9%
20
173
1
5
11.1%
