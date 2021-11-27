Before placing any bets on Dallas Goedert's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 12 when Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has caught 34 passes on 47 targets for 491 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In his five matchups against the Giants, Goedert's 35.8 receiving yards average is 13.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Giants.

This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Goedert was targeted eight times and totaled 62 yards on five receptions.

Goedert has added 133 yards on 10 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 16 times and put up 44.3 receiving yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 9.9% 20 173 1 5 11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive