Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Dallas Goedert's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 12 when Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has caught 34 passes on 47 targets for 491 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his five matchups against the Giants, Goedert's 35.8 receiving yards average is 13.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Giants.
  • This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Goedert was targeted eight times and totaled 62 yards on five receptions.
  • Goedert has added 133 yards on 10 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 16 times and put up 44.3 receiving yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

9.9%

20

173

1

5

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive