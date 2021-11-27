Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

Dalvin Cook will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Cook's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 161 times for 734 yards (73.4 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has added 21 catches for 138 yards (13.8 per game).
  • He has handled 161, or 57.5%, of his team's 280 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Cook's 29 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers are 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has not run for a touchdown versus the 49ers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 20th in the NFL, giving up 115.9 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Cook put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cook also added 29 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Cook has run for 290 yards on 63 carries (96.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 65 receiving yards on nine catches (21.7 yards per game) .
Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

161

57.5%

734

4

35

66.0%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

81

28.9%

294

0

12

22.6%

3.6

Kirk Cousins

18

6.4%

69

1

4

7.5%

3.8

C.J. Ham

7

2.5%

34

0

2

3.8%

4.9

