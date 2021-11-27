Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 161 times for 734 yards (73.4 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has added 21 catches for 138 yards (13.8 per game).
- He has handled 161, or 57.5%, of his team's 280 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Cook's 29 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers are 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has not run for a touchdown versus the 49ers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 20th in the NFL, giving up 115.9 yards per game.
- The 49ers have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Cook put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Cook also added 29 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Cook has run for 290 yards on 63 carries (96.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also has 65 receiving yards on nine catches (21.7 yards per game) . .
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
161
57.5%
734
4
35
66.0%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
81
28.9%
294
0
12
22.6%
3.6
Kirk Cousins
18
6.4%
69
1
4
7.5%
3.8
C.J. Ham
7
2.5%
34
0
2
3.8%
4.9
Powered By Data Skrive