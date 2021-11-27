Dalvin Cook will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Cook's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 161 times for 734 yards (73.4 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has added 21 catches for 138 yards (13.8 per game).

He has handled 161, or 57.5%, of his team's 280 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cook's 29 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers are 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has not run for a touchdown versus the 49ers.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 20th in the NFL, giving up 115.9 yards per game.

The 49ers have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

Cook put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.

Cook also added 29 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Cook has run for 290 yards on 63 carries (96.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has 65 receiving yards on nine catches (21.7 yards per game) . .

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 161 57.5% 734 4 35 66.0% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 81 28.9% 294 0 12 22.6% 3.6 Kirk Cousins 18 6.4% 69 1 4 7.5% 3.8 C.J. Ham 7 2.5% 34 0 2 3.8% 4.9

