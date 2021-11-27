Publish date:
Dan Arnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta
Dan Arnold Prop Bet Odds
Dan Arnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Arnold's 34 grabs (on 51 targets) have led to 399 receiving yards (39.9 per game).
- The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his four matchups against the Falcons, Arnold's 11.2 receiving yards average is 26.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Arnold has caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Arnold will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Arnold did not record a catch in last week's game versus the 49ers.
- In his last three games, Arnold has caught nine passes for 127 yards. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 42.3 yards per game.
Arnold's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Marvin Jones Jr.
72
20.1%
42
486
3
9
32.1%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
62
17.3%
40
408
0
3
10.7%
Jamal Agnew
39
10.9%
24
229
1
3
10.7%
