November 27, 2021
Dan Arnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Dan Arnold before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Arnold's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) meet in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Dan Arnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Arnold's 34 grabs (on 51 targets) have led to 399 receiving yards (39.9 per game).
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Arnold's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his four matchups against the Falcons, Arnold's 11.2 receiving yards average is 26.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Arnold has caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Arnold will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Arnold did not record a catch in last week's game versus the 49ers.
  • In his last three games, Arnold has caught nine passes for 127 yards. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 42.3 yards per game.

Arnold's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Marvin Jones Jr.

72

20.1%

42

486

3

9

32.1%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

62

17.3%

40

408

0

3

10.7%

Jamal Agnew

39

10.9%

24

229

1

3

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive