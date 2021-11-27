There will be player prop bet markets available for Dan Arnold before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Arnold's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) meet in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dan Arnold Prop Bet Odds

Dan Arnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Arnold's 34 grabs (on 51 targets) have led to 399 receiving yards (39.9 per game).

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Arnold's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his four matchups against the Falcons, Arnold's 11.2 receiving yards average is 26.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Arnold has caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Arnold will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Arnold did not record a catch in last week's game versus the 49ers.

In his last three games, Arnold has caught nine passes for 127 yards. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 42.3 yards per game.

Arnold's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Marvin Jones Jr. 72 20.1% 42 486 3 9 32.1% Laviska Shenault Jr. 62 17.3% 40 408 0 3 10.7% Jamal Agnew 39 10.9% 24 229 1 3 10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive