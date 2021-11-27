Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jones has collected 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) while completing 213 of 331 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also has 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.
- The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has attempted 37 of his 331 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In four matchups against the Eagles, Jones averaged 183 passing yards per game, 49.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four matchups against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The 244.0 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Buccaneers, Jones went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Jones has 499 passing yards (166.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 39 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
48
13.3%
35
392
0
5
11.6%
Sterling Shepard
43
11.9%
32
324
1
9
20.9%
Kenny Golladay
34
9.4%
20
322
0
1
2.3%
