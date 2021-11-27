Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Daniel Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' New York Giants (3-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) play in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has collected 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) while completing 213 of 331 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.
  • The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has attempted 37 of his 331 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In four matchups against the Eagles, Jones averaged 183 passing yards per game, 49.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four matchups against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The 244.0 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Jones went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • Jones has 499 passing yards (166.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 39 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

48

13.3%

35

392

0

5

11.6%

Sterling Shepard

43

11.9%

32

324

1

9

20.9%

Kenny Golladay

34

9.4%

20

322

0

1

2.3%

Powered By Data Skrive