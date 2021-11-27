Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Daniel Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' New York Giants (3-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) play in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has collected 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) while completing 213 of 331 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.

The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has attempted 37 of his 331 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In four matchups against the Eagles, Jones averaged 183 passing yards per game, 49.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four matchups against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The 244.0 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Jones went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jones has 499 passing yards (166.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 39 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 48 13.3% 35 392 0 5 11.6% Sterling Shepard 43 11.9% 32 324 1 9 20.9% Kenny Golladay 34 9.4% 20 322 0 1 2.3%

Powered By Data Skrive